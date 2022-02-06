Advertisement

Family donates $1M for NH community colleges

The Holloway Family Scholarship Fund will support students with financial need
The Holloway Family Scholarship Fund will support students with financial need
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A family has made a $1 million gift to establish a scholarship fund for students enrolled at any of New Hampshire’s seven community colleges.

The college system’s foundation says the gift from Anna Grace and Paul Holloway is the largest private donation in the history of the community college system in the state.

The Holloway Family Scholarship Fund will support students with financial need and help provide them an entry point into higher education and enhanced opportunities.

Paul Holloway, an entrepreneur who began his career in the automotive industry, has served on the community college system’s Board of Trustees for over two decades.

