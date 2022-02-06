Advertisement

Fatal crash Saturday on Route 15 in Hardwick

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Walden woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hardwick at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rebecca Malgeri, 43, succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash. A juvenile passenger was sent to the hospital to be evaluated. The driver of the other car and his passenger were not hurt.

Police say initial investigation suggests Malgeri lost control on the snowy, slick road, sliding into the opposite lane of traffic and striking the other car.

The investigation is ongoing.

