Advertisement

Fletcher Free Library hosting Black History Month events

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Black History Month, the Fletcher Free Library is offering educational and entertaining programs and activities.

Library staff say they plan to present “Rhyme and Reason: A Poetic Celebration of Black History for Children.” It’s a virtual theater production that combines music, dance and performance poetry from ancient Africa to today.

They’re also showing films by Black directors as part of the “Black is Beautiful Film Series.”

They also planned a Burlington Storywalk at Leddy Park, which is one of the three stops on Burlington’s Community Treasure Scavenger Hunt, which consists of locations around the city that have cultural and historical significance.

Library Director Mary Danko says there’s a little something for everyone.

“The Rhyme and Reason event, I would say, is geared for kids but it’s so good. There’s just so much energy. It’s just such an interesting way to take in that information that I would recommend it for everybody,” said Danko.

For more information on the library’s Black History Month events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundromats in Burlington struggle to survive
Burlington laundromats closing over crime
State Street in Montpelier Friday afternoon.
Region digs out from major winter storm
Traffic jam leading up the road to Stowe Mountain Resort
Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams
Vermont State Police say a Walden woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hardwick...
Fatal crash on Route 15 in Hardwick
Fuel tank leak in Bradford
Crews cleaning up fuel tank leak in Bradford

Latest News

‘All Brains Belong’ offering neuro-inclusive vaccination clinic
‘All Brains Belong’ offering neuro-inclusive vaccination clinic
Look Ahead: Week of Feb. 7
Looking Ahead: Week of Feb. 6
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Sunday, Feb. 6
Protesting the clear cutting in Vermont's National Forests