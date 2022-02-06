Fletcher Free Library hosting Black History Month events

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Black History Month, the Fletcher Free Library is offering educational and entertaining programs and activities.

Library staff say they plan to present “Rhyme and Reason: A Poetic Celebration of Black History for Children.” It’s a virtual theater production that combines music, dance and performance poetry from ancient Africa to today.

They’re also showing films by Black directors as part of the “Black is Beautiful Film Series.”

They also planned a Burlington Storywalk at Leddy Park, which is one of the three stops on Burlington’s Community Treasure Scavenger Hunt, which consists of locations around the city that have cultural and historical significance.

Library Director Mary Danko says there’s a little something for everyone.

“The Rhyme and Reason event, I would say, is geared for kids but it’s so good. There’s just so much energy. It’s just such an interesting way to take in that information that I would recommend it for everybody,” said Danko.

For more information on the library’s Black History Month events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.