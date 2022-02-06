Looking Ahead: Week of Feb. 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Feb. 7.

In honor of Black History Month, Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS assembled activities and lessons to deepen children’s understanding of Black history. The resources support at-home or classroom learning for children of all ages. This is part of an ongoing partnership between Vermont PBS and the Vermont Department of Education. These free resources are available to families and teachers.

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center is conducting several community blood drives this month. They’re asking everyone eligible to consider donating blood. There are several chances to give blood this week.



The International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board is hosting multiple virtual public meetings Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The Canada-US study group, tasked with recommending solutions to flooding in the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River basin, wants residents’ input. Two meetings are happening Tuesday, one in the morning, and the other in the evening. Attendees can listen and participate in English and French. You must register to attend.

