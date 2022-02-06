Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Week of Feb. 6

Look Ahead: Week of Feb. 7
Look Ahead: Week of Feb. 7
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Feb. 7.

In honor of Black History Month, Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS assembled activities and lessons to deepen children’s understanding of Black history. The resources support at-home or classroom learning for children of all ages. This is part of an ongoing partnership between Vermont PBS and the Vermont Department of Education. These free resources are available to families and teachers.

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center is conducting several community blood drives this month. They’re asking everyone eligible to consider donating blood. There are several chances to give blood this week.

{INSERT DATES/TIMES/LOCATIONS HERE}

The International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board is hosting multiple virtual public meetings Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The Canada-US study group, tasked with recommending solutions to flooding in the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River basin, wants residents’ input. Two meetings are happening Tuesday, one in the morning, and the other in the evening. Attendees can listen and participate in English and French. You must register to attend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundromats in Burlington struggle to survive
Burlington laundromats closing over crime
State Street in Montpelier Friday afternoon.
Region digs out from major winter storm
Traffic jam leading up the road to Stowe Mountain Resort
Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams
Vermont State Police say a Walden woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hardwick...
Fatal crash on Route 15 in Hardwick
Fuel tank leak in Bradford
Crews cleaning up fuel tank leak in Bradford

Latest News

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Sunday, Feb. 6
Protesting the clear cutting in Vermont's National Forests
Police say bank robberies in neighboring towns connected
Plattsburgh hosts first Tannen-Boom! bonfire