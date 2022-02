PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh gave the Christmas season an explosive send-off this weekend.

The City hosted its first ever Tannen-Boom! event. It’s a large bonfire on the beach. Fueling the fire was a pile of Christmas tress collected by the public works department.

The name is a play on ‘Tannenbaum,’ the German word for Christmas tree.

