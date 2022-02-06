Advertisement

Police say bank robberies in neighboring towns connected

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two recent bank robberies in Essex Junction and South Burlington are connected, committed by the same man.

He’s described as a white man over six feet tall with a medium build.

They say he robbed the Key Bank on Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Jan. 10. Investigators believe he also robbed the People’s United Bank on Shelburne Road in South Burlington on Jan. 21.

Police say the second time, he fled in a silver or grey, older-model SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot.

In both cases, he demanded cash from the tellers.

Call Essex or South Burlington Police Departments if you recognize him or the car.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

