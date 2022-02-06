Advertisement

Remembering Yvan Plouffe

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s super seniors has passed away. Joe Carroll introduced us to Yvan Plouffe in 2018. Every year the retired dairy farmer grew 10-thousand roses and gifted them to neighbors. In retirement Plouffe took on pottery and also gave those creations to hundreds of people for free. The generous, Quebec-raised man of many talents died on February 1st.

Original Story May 2018 : Super Senior Yvan Plouffe

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze
The Percy Family Farm in Stowe lost more than 100 cows in a barn fire.
Vermont farm family loses more than 100 cows in barn fire
Vermont State Police say the man’s body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road Thursday...
Police ID man in Danby homicide
Road conditions Friday morning
Heavy snow closes schools, makes for slow morning commute
State Street in Montpelier Friday afternoon.
Region digs out from major winter storm

Latest News

Protesting the clear cutting in Vermont's National Forests
Police say bank robberies in neighboring towns connected
Hardwick
Fatal crash Saturday on Route 15 in Hardwick
Vermont resorts and highways packed thanks to the fresh snow
Plant a flower for Yvan Plouffe