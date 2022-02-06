Remembering Yvan Plouffe

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s super seniors has passed away. Joe Carroll introduced us to Yvan Plouffe in 2018. Every year the retired dairy farmer grew 10-thousand roses and gifted them to neighbors. In retirement Plouffe took on pottery and also gave those creations to hundreds of people for free. The generous, Quebec-raised man of many talents died on February 1st.

