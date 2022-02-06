Super Senior Yvan Plouffe passes away

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s Super Seniors has passed away.

Joe Carroll introduced you to Yvan Plouffe in 2018. Every year, the retired dairy farmer grew 10,000 roses and gifted them to neighbors. In retirement, Plouffe took on pottery, then gave his creations to hundreds of people, also for free.

The generous, Quebec-raised man of many talents died on Feb. 1.

Related Stories:

Super Senior: Yvan Plouffe

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.