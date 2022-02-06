Vermonters rally for ‘Prop 5′ abortion rights passage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House of Representatives is voting for a final time on the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Proposal 5, this week.

This proposed amendment, commonly known as ‘Prop 5,’ would enshrine reproductive freedom in the Vermont constitution.

Saturday, advocates throughout the state rallied for its passage in Burlington, Montpelier, Rutland, Bennington, and Brattleboro.

In Burlington, Planned Parenthood hosted a honk and wave. “We’re launching a campaign that is by and for Vermonters. It’s important to rally the supporters of the amendment, to support the amendment, to make their voices heard,” said Eileen Sullivan of Planned Parenthood New England.

If the House passes this proposal Tuesday, it will go before voters in November’s general election.

