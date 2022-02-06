What to do Sunday, Feb. 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region.

Catamount Outdoor Family Center is hosting a skate ski clinic Sunday, Feb. 6. Guests can hone skiing and ice skating skills. This clinic helps participants work on weight transfer, pole placement, and other techniques. These lessons improve efficiency and confidence. Participants must bring their equipment. Check-in is at 10 a.m., and the clinic starts at 10:30 a.m. This event is best for ages 12 and up. Tickets cost $35 per person. Registration is limited.

Winterlude is back at Schmanka Park Sunday, Feb. 6.

If you want to go snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or sledding but don’t have the equipment, this is the perfect event for you. Guests can take full advantage of loaner equipment on-site. There are hot beverages, treats, a fire pit, and even some local musicians. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.

The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting a Winter Renaissance Faire.

Guests can expect acrobats, musicians, singers, dancers, and even some medieval fight demos. In addition to local vendors selling crafts, ciders, treats, and more. The faire goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Tickets are $30 a person. Kids under 6 can attend for free.

