BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a bitterly cold start, today will be warmer than Saturday, though breezy. Highs will reach the low 20s in spots. Tonight will remain above zero, thankfully. Monday will bring pleasant highs in the low 30s.

There’s a fly in the ointment with the forecast, as some models are hinting at a coastal storm brushing us Monday night and early Tuesday morning. In that scenario, some snow is possible east of the Green Mountains, especially New Hampshire. Other models, however, show it missing us altogether. So that is something we’ll keep an eye on. Otherwise, a weak clipper will bring flurries Tuesday.

A pleasant break from the bitter cold will occur this week, with highs mainly in the 30s, and lows well above zero, so it will be excellent to take advantage of skiing or other winter activities.

