BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bitterly cold one is on tap into early Sunday morning, with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s. It will be a bit breezy, however. Monday will warm up nicely, with highs in the low 30s.

We’ll have a nice stretch of mid-winter weather during the week, with a long-awaited break from the bitter cold. Conditions, therefore, will be ideal for skiing and outdoor activities. Some flurries are expected Tuesday, and snow showers Thursday into Friday morning, and again Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 30s through Thursday, then cooling into the 20s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will remain well above zero. Enjoy!

