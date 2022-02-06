Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bitterly cold one is on tap into early Sunday morning, with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s. It will be a bit breezy, however. Monday will warm up nicely, with highs in the low 30s.

We’ll have a nice stretch of mid-winter weather during the week, with a long-awaited break from the bitter cold. Conditions, therefore, will be ideal for skiing and outdoor activities. Some flurries are expected Tuesday, and snow showers Thursday into Friday morning, and again Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 30s through Thursday, then cooling into the 20s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will remain well above zero. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze
The Percy Family Farm in Stowe lost more than 100 cows in a barn fire.
Vermont farm family loses more than 100 cows in barn fire
Vermont State Police say the man’s body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road Thursday...
Police ID man in Danby homicide
Road conditions Friday morning
Heavy snow closes schools, makes for slow morning commute
State Street in Montpelier Friday afternoon.
Region digs out from major winter storm

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast