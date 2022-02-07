2 new members appointed to Fish and Wildlife Board

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed two new members to the Fish and Wildlife Board, a citizen panel that votes on and enacts fish and wildlife regulations.

Scott said last week he has appointed Jamie Dragon, of Stowe, and former legislator David Deen, of Westminster, who will each serve six-year terms.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick says Fish & Wildlife Board members “perform an invaluable service vetting hunting, fishing and trapping regulations through the lenses of science and the department’s mission.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)