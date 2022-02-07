Advertisement

2 new members appointed to Fish and Wildlife Board

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed two new members to the Fish and Wildlife Board, a citizen panel...
Gov. Phil Scott has appointed two new members to the Fish and Wildlife Board, a citizen panel that votes on and enacts fish and wildlife regulations. - File photo(Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed two new members to the Fish and Wildlife Board, a citizen panel that votes on and enacts fish and wildlife regulations.

Scott said last week he has appointed Jamie Dragon, of Stowe, and former legislator David Deen, of Westminster, who will each serve six-year terms.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick says Fish & Wildlife Board members “perform an invaluable service vetting hunting, fishing and trapping regulations through the lenses of science and the department’s mission.”

