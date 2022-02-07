Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam leading up the road to Stowe Mountain Resort
Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams
Vermont State Police say a Walden woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hardwick...
Fatal crash on Route 15 in Hardwick
Police are looking for this man, who they describe as a white man over six feet tall with a...
Police say bank robberies in neighboring towns connected
Stand Up For Public Forests Rally
Vermonters protest logging in Green Mountain National Forest
Yvan Plouffe was featured as a Super Senior in 2018
Super Senior Yvan Plouffe passes away

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Good government groups say New York’s ethics commission should investigate whether former Gov....
Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received
A new law requiring New Hampshire high school students to pass a civics exam before graduating...
NH Senate passes bill to require civics exam in college
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Three groups have come together to help create a 250-acre forest in the Vermont communities of...
Groups join forces to create forest in 2 Vermont towns