64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.
More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.
Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.
About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.