Airfare tracking service expects strong demand for travel in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases start to drop and we get further into the new year, you might be thinking about booking travel. Turns out a lot of people are.

Airfare tracking service Scott’s Cheap Flights recently put out its 2022 “State of Cheap Flights Report.”

Among their three million members, the service found that more than 70% said they planned to fly internationally this year. About 80% put Europe high on their list.

The survey found that COVID-based restrictions, like vaccine or testing requirements, wouldn’t be an issue for the overwhelming majority of respondents.

“More than 90% of folks we asked said if there’s a vaccine requirement, if there’s a testing requirement, they don’t care. They’re going anywhere. So people aren’t dissuaded by COVID. They are ready to go back to Europe and kind of take off those bucket list destinations again,” said Willis Orlando of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

If you’re looking to score a deal, Orlando says to be aware that they’re going a lot faster than they used to. Where sometimes deals used to be around for days or weeks during the pandemic, now they’re around for hours.

Click here for the full Scott’s Cheap Flights’ “State of Cheap Flights Report.”

