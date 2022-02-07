Advertisement

Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.(Source: WBRC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam leading up the road to Stowe Mountain Resort
Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams
Vermont State Police say a Walden woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hardwick...
Fatal crash on Route 15 in Hardwick
Police are looking for this man, who they describe as a white man over six feet tall with a...
Police say bank robberies in neighboring towns connected
Stand Up For Public Forests Rally
Vermonters protest logging in Green Mountain National Forest
Sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, and calcium chloride are the three most common types of...
What to know about salting your walkways after a storm

Latest News

Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Washington state Fred Meyer
David Zuckerman has officially launched his campaign for lieutenant governor.
Zuckerman launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold
Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day in Spotsylvania, Va., Nov. 3,...
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’