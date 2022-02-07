Bristol woman puts her stamp on local post office

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - For many Vermont towns, the Post Office is the heart of the community. In Bristol, one woman has dedicated the last five decades to serving her neighbors.

If you’ve ever been to the Bristol Post Office, you’ve probably met Linda Lathrop.

“I can’t imagine not being able to be with people all day. Even if I’m home on vacation it’s like, I really need to go back to work,” Lathrop said.

Her career started in Starksboro back in 1967. But shortly after, duty called in Bristol.

“The Postmaster up there needed help. She called me and asked if I was interested and I said sure,” Lathrop said. “If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t be here 55 years later.”

Now at 75-years-old, Lathrop is celebrating a major milestone 55 years of employment for the U.S. Postal Service, making her one of the longest tenured Vermonters in that position.

“You’ve always been our celebrity,” one community member said.

But over the years, it hasn’t always been easy. In 2009, Lathrop underwent open heart surgery to replace an aortic valve, after doctors found she wasn’t getting enough blood to her heart.

During her recovery, locals say her absence left a void.

“She was out for a little while and I missed her,” Karen Swanson said. “Coming into town to pick up the mail is one of those things you have to do on a regular basis, and I do look forward to it. She’s a part of it.”

“Everybody missed her,” Michael Palmer said. “She’s just the highlight of the day here.”

Across the board challenges of COVID-19 and short staffing have been difficult. But, Lathrop says it’s all about having the right attitude.

“You work hard and you get it done. That’s the way it is,” she said. “If you don’t have that attitude it’s going to get you down. Don’t do it.”

At 55 years and still counting, Lathrop says there’s still a long way to go before she hangs up the apron for good.

