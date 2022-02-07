Advertisement

Convicted killer gets additional prison time for gun

Justin Orwat
Justin Orwat(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A convicted killer has been sentenced to more time in prison for using a gun to kill his victims.

Justin Orwat, 51, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is already spending 14 years in state prison for manslaughter.

Police say in 2017, Orwat killed Steven Lovely, 43, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Amanda Sanderson, 35, of Brattleboro, at a home in Townshend.

Now, the feds are tacking on more time.

A federal judge sentenced Orwat to an additional seven years for possessing the gun he used in the killings. As a convicted felon, it was illegal for Orwat to have that gun.

