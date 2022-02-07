David Zuckerman announces campaign to get his old job back
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman is looking to get his old job back.
Zuckerman has officially launched his campaign for lieutenant governor Monday morning.
He was the lieutenant governor until he ran for governor back in 2020 and lost to incumbent Phil Scott.
For this campaign, he says he will focus on rural economic development, investing in childcare, and expanding affordable rental and home ownership options.
He joins Former Vermont lawmaker Kitty Toll, Patricia Preston and state Representative Charlie Kimbell, in the leadup to the August primaries.
Republican Senator Joe Benning and former Rutland City Alderman Greg Thayer are also running.
