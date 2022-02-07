Advertisement

Gary celebrates 30 years at WCAX

Taking a look back.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, Gary Sadowsky celebrates 30 years at WCAX.

Our beloved morning weatherman has just about seen it all but still says there is more.

Gary joined in February of 1992 and helped launch the Channel 3 Morning Show in 1997. Since then, he has had you covered for everything from massive snow storms to ice storms and Max Advantage days.

He says he loves working here, despite the early wake up, which was only supposed to be a one year thing.

He says he has no plans to stop.

“I would be bored. Yeah, of all the things that I like to do, and you know I enjoy lots of things, just coming here and doing what I do, you cant beat that,” said Gary.

Coworkers and friends send their congratulations.

Gary celebrates 30 years at WCAX!
Gary celebrates 30 years at WCAX!

