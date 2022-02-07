Advertisement

Groups join forces to create forest in 2 Vermont towns

- File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHARON, Vt. (AP) - Three groups have come together to help create a 250-acre forest in the Vermont communities of Sharon and Strafford.

The Ashley Community Forest was created through the collaboration of the Alliance for Vermont Communities, Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and the Vermont Land Trust.

The alliance purchased the Ashley property in June 2018 as a response to a proposed development in the area and a desire to create a community forest.

A conservation easement on the property is held by the land trust and the conservation board.

The area will conserve productive forestland and wildlife habitats, and provide the communities with educational and recreational opportunities. 

