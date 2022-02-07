Advertisement

Hochul wants more NY kids vaccinated before lifting school mask mandate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to see a higher vaccination rate among kids before...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to see a higher vaccination rate among kids before she lifts mask mandates for schools. - File photo(Unsplash)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to see a higher vaccination rate among kids before she lifts mask mandates for schools.

The mandates were ruled unconstitutional but a judge ordered a stay pending an appeal.

Some parents held a protest two weeks ago in New York’s North Country, calling for their school to ditch the mandate.

And as other states around New York, like New Jersey, start to loosen restrictions in schools, parents are once again asking the governor to reconsider.

Hochul says she is optimistic with the current trend in numbers but needs to look at several metrics like vaccination rates and hospital capacities before making any changes.

She says the vaccination rate for 5- to 11-year-olds in the state is only 34% and that is too low.

“I am going to continue to head in that direction, we are hoping to get in that direction, I have said that for weeks. That is our goal but I want to continue to look at the metrics and the one thing I am asking all parents to do and the pediatricians who advise them-- let’s get more children vaccinated so they have the suit of armor they need to be protected, not just against this variant but this is our third or fourth variant now,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The statewide mask mandate requiring masks in public spaces is set to end Thursday. The governor says she will address the mandate on Wednesday.

Related Stories:

Parents, students protest mask mandate at Northern NY school

Judge overturns mask mandate in New York

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam leading up the road to Stowe Mountain Resort
Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams
Vermont State Police say a Walden woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hardwick...
Fatal crash on Route 15 in Hardwick
Police are looking for this man, who they describe as a white man over six feet tall with a...
Police say bank robberies in neighboring towns connected
Stand Up For Public Forests Rally
Vermonters protest logging in Green Mountain National Forest
Sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, and calcium chloride are the three most common types of...
What to know about salting your walkways after a storm

Latest News

Justin Orwat
Convicted killer gets additional prison time for gun
As COVID cases start to drop and we get further into the new year, you might be thinking about...
Airfare tracking service expects strong demand for travel in 2022
A constitutional amendment, toxic chemicals and a rental registry are all ahead this week for...
Vt. lawmakers to consider constitutional amendment, toxic chemicals, rental registry
MM
Airfare tracking service expects strong demand for travel in 2022
New shelter options for the homeless in Burlington and someone to manage the city's effort to...
Burlington City Council to consider new help for the homeless