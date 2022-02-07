Ice climber dies in the White Mountains

BARTLETT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire rescue teams continue to warn hikers after a climber collapsed in the White Mountains and dies.

It happened Friday morning just after 11:30 a.m. on Mount Willard.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say the 67-year-old man from Florida was given CPR and first responders tried to revive him for an hour. Then rescue teams took him down the mountain using a litter and carrying him.

We don’t yet know his name.

