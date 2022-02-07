License revoked for Vt. obstetrician accused of inseminating 2

UNDATED (AP) - A retired Vermont doctor accused of impregnating two patients with his own sperm in artificial insemination procedures in the 1970s has had his medical license permanently revoked.

The Vermont Medical Practice Board on Friday reprimanded Dr. John Coates III and revoked his license.

The board says Coates practiced in Central Vermont in the 1970s, specializing in obstetrics and gynecological care.

He is facing lawsuits from two women accusing him of using his own genetic material to impregnate them through artificial insemination in the late 1970s.

An attorney says Coates disagrees with the board’s decision.

Related Stories:

2nd woman says Vt. doctor used his genetic material for insemination

Accused fertility doc says law protects him from DNA test

Judge orders Vt. gynecologist to provide DNA for paternity test

Judge to decide whether doctor must give up DNA in lawsuit

Couple sue Vermont gynecologist for fathering child

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)