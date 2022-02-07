Advertisement

License revoked for Vt. obstetrician accused of inseminating 2

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - A retired Vermont doctor accused of impregnating two patients with his own sperm in artificial insemination procedures in the 1970s has had his medical license permanently revoked.

The Vermont Medical Practice Board on Friday reprimanded Dr. John Coates III and revoked his license.

The board says Coates practiced in Central Vermont in the 1970s, specializing in obstetrics and gynecological care.

He is facing lawsuits from two women accusing him of using his own genetic material to impregnate them through artificial insemination in the late 1970s.

An attorney says Coates disagrees with the board’s decision.

