Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man already facing charges in a statewide car smashing spree has been arrested again, this time in Montpelier.

“Really what we’re looking at is a systems failure,” Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said.

Thibault is the most recent prosecutor on a case against Micael Bizuneh, 34.

Less than 24 hours after he was released from custody in Newport, Bizuneh showed up in the capital city where police say he damaged cars on Barre Street, threw rocks at people and punched a police officer.

“One of our female officers made contact-- or tried to make contact with him-- to ask him how he was doing. He abruptly stood up and struck her,” Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete said.

Prosecutors say Bizuneh currently faces charges in five other counties, including Chittenden, where in May of 2021 he’s accused of smashing windshields on Burlington Police cruisers and damaging roughly 30 other cars in the city.

“For the last two years, this particular defendant has moved from area to area throughout the state and the same pattern of behavior has happened over and over again. Despite the criminal court doing all it can in referring him to, first hospitalization, and then, I believe, an order of nonhospitalization to receive treatment in the community,” Thibault said.

A group of mental health experts, law enforcement and others are working to develop a mental health treatment facility for repeat offenders who are diverted from prison and kept out of the hospital.

“This case exemplifies the gaps that exist in the system,” Thibault said.

Chief Peete agrees and adds there needs to be more in-depth training for officers.

“In some cases, CIT, crisis intervention training, won’t work. In this particular incident, it would not have worked,” he said.

In the meantime, Bizuneh is back behind bars.

