Meeting planned to discuss Cannon Mountain aerial tramway

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Plans to replace Cannon Mountain’s aerial tramway will be discussed at an upcoming public meeting.

New Hampshire’s Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting the public information and comment session on what the future holds for the tramway in Franconia Notch State Park at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the ski area’s Peabody Lodge.

The first aerial tramway was built in the 1930s with investment from the state. It was replaced in 1980 for about $5 million, authorized by the Legislature.

The tramway is still functional, but is considered in need of an overhaul in the next three to five years.

