MiVT: Republic of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nestled in the woods in Goshen, you can find one sweet family business.

“We make organic maple syrup and raw honey. All the sugaring is done right here in Goshen,” explained Republic of Vermont co-owner Ethan West.

West says it started with a few hobby maple taps.

“It’s an addiction, as any sugar-maker will tell you, so we expanded very quickly from there,” laughed West.

With raising children in mind, Ethan West and his partner, Annina, decided to make a business out of it.

“Raising our kids in an agricultural business was important to us. The kids come down and help out as much as they can right now here and it’s just a great way to bring kids up, too,” he explained.

Republic of Vermont has been turning out award-winning products since 2015, and they’ve done it under a unique business plan.

“There’s tons of great honey and maple syrup in Vermont, so our whole business plan was to get all of our product out of state,” explained West.

Only 4-5% of their products stay here in the Green Mountain State. The rest are sent either directly to consumers, or across the country to small stores in all 50 states.

“It’s a very crowded market, but that’s something that we saw early on, that there really wasn’t much room to have a sustainable business here in Vermont,” he said.

In places where there is absolutely no Vermont maple syrup or fresh honey available, Republic of Vermont seeks to be that option. And, a good option, at that.

“We aren’t going to say that our syrup is better than anybody else’s syrup in Vermont. But Vermont syrup is the best, that’s what we will say,” West said.

Their products are made on-site in Goshen, with the help of kiddos Lelia and Linus. The syrup comes from 7,000 taps scattered around town, with several thousand on their property. Their honey, a Good Food Award winner, comes from 13 locations across Vermont.

“It’s completely unheated and so it’s thicker and it has the real floral taste because of that most honey in the grocery store and the honey bear doesn’t have,” explained West.

So when customers in Alaska, Hawaii or Montana reach for a jar of Republic of Vermont honey or a bottle of their syrup, they’ll get a little taste of the Green Mountain State curated from hundreds of years of hard work.

“The history of Vermont is very much the history of agriculture over the past 200-250 years. Republic of Vermont seemed like a great name for honey and maple syrup. Two of the three best agricultural products in Vermont. Milk being the third, of course,” laughed West.

