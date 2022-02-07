Advertisement

New England College, Concord Hospital launch partnership

Concord Hospital and New England College are teaming up for a new accelerated nursing program
Concord Hospital and New England College are teaming up for a new accelerated nursing program
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Concord Hospital and New England College are teaming up for a new accelerated nursing program.

Students will spend three years alternating between classroom learning and clinical experiences, earning a bachelor of science degree in nursing and preparing to join the workforce immediately upon graduation.

Participants will earn more than a quarter of their credits working as licensed nursing assistants in the Concord Hospital health system, with clinical rotations in the hospital, outpatient clinics, and community nursing settings.

Applications are now being accepted for the program, which starts in August.

