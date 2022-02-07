Advertisement

Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DANBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.

The body of Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was found Thursday on the side of Danby Mountain Road.

He had been shot several times in the torso.

At the time, police weren’t sure if Rodriguez was killed there or killed somewhere else and then dumped there.

Police now say it appears he was shot dead on the side of the road there.

There have been no arrests yet in that case.

