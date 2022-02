SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sheldon firefighters were busy over the weekend fighting flames on Machia Road.

Crews say a mobile home caught fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Highgate and Swanton firefighters and Amcare Ambulance members also helped out.

Crews stayed on the scene for three hours.

