Star Struck: Mystery radio waves baffle scientists

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s been plenty going on in the heavens lately! That means it’s time to get Star Struck with Bobby Farlice-Rubio.

What are those mystery radio waves from space? Plus, a blinking light and the Webb Telescope’s arrival at its final destination.

Watch the video for the full conversation between our Cat Viglienzoni and space expert Bobby Farlice-Rubio.

