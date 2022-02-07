Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - A teenager was killed last week in a snowmobile crash in New York’s North Country.

At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, New York State Police were called to a snowmobile crash on Goff Road in Westport.

Investigators say Randy Dezalia, 37, of Elizabethtown, was driving a snowmobile on the road when one of its skis got caught in a snowbank and he lost control.

The machine went over an embankment, overturned and threw both riders off.

The passenger, Beckham Egglefield, 16, of Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dezalia was treated for a leg injury.

Police are still investigating the crash.

