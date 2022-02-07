Advertisement

Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - A teenager was killed last week in a snowmobile crash in New York’s North Country.

At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, New York State Police were called to a snowmobile crash on Goff Road in Westport.

Investigators say Randy Dezalia, 37, of Elizabethtown, was driving a snowmobile on the road when one of its skis got caught in a snowbank and he lost control.

The machine went over an embankment, overturned and threw both riders off.

The passenger, Beckham Egglefield, 16, of Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dezalia was treated for a leg injury.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam leading up the road to Stowe Mountain Resort
Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams
Vermont State Police say a Walden woman was killed in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hardwick...
Fatal crash on Route 15 in Hardwick
Police are looking for this man, who they describe as a white man over six feet tall with a...
Police say bank robberies in neighboring towns connected
Stand Up For Public Forests Rally
Vermonters protest logging in Green Mountain National Forest
Sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, and calcium chloride are the three most common types of...
What to know about salting your walkways after a storm

Latest News

Good government groups say New York’s ethics commission should investigate whether former Gov....
Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received
A van fire on Route 7 in Shelburne briefly tied up traffic on Monday morning.
Van fire briefly ties up traffic in Shelburne
cuomo
Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received
fatal
Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash