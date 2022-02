SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A van fire on Route 7 in Shelburne briefly tied up traffic on Monday morning.

The van was in the southbound lane on Shelburne Road near Longmeadow Drive.

The front of the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say no one was injured and the fire caused only minor traffic delays.

