Vermont winter renaissance faire back at Champlain Valley Exposition

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the weekend, many Vermonters took a trip back in time.

The annual Winter Renaissance Faire at the Champlain Valley Expo, is put on by Vermont Gatherings. Hundreds attended the two-day event.

Many people dressed in 15th and 16th Century costumes, from knights to Queen Elizabeth.

Vermont Gatherings says, it wasn’t as busy as previous years, due to COVID-19 and the snow storm. But ultimately, it’s about having fun and allowing people to be themselves.

“You can come and visit it and not be the biggest history buff or fantasy buff,” Jeff Folb, Owner of Vermont Gatherings, said. “But if you are, you’re amongst likeminded people. I show up and I’m in my costume and you’re in costume. We can play as our characters, we can enjoy the same entertainment and food and crafts. It builds a community.”

Folb says he’s hopeful more people will return to in-person events as the year goes on.

