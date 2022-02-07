Vermont’s Olympic Games connection

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - As the Winter Olympics kick into high gear, Vermonter and Olympic sport commentator Peter Graves is monitoring all the action from home. Graves has announced at a dozen summer and winter Olympics. But, the Thetford resident was forced to sit out the Beijing Games due to an upcoming surgery.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss being over there,” Graves said.

Graves has traveled the world announcing sports. His most recent trip took him to Tokyo last year for the summer games.

Similar to Tokyo, the world is still in the grips of a pandemic for the 2022 Winter Olympics. There are very few spectators in the stands in Beijing and athletes have little interaction with others during the two and a half week event.

“You’ve got to come up with ways to distract yourself because if you think about this 24-7, it’s a huge challenge and I think you can overthink it,” he said.

The snow in Beijing is nearly 100% man-made, which Graves says can be tricky and abrasive. Burke Mountain’s Mikaela Shiffrin stumbled in her first event. She was unable to defend her gold medal performance in the Giant Slalom.

“She’s been in this situation before. And yes, there is pressure on her and a loft of media pressure, but I think we will see a medal or two from her,” Graves said.

Vermont’s connection to the Winter Olympics runs deep. We’ve covered Ryan Cochran Siegle’s success on the World Cup tour. His mother won a gold medal in the slalom during the 1972 Games.

“Ryan came back from a very, very tough injury last year, season-ending injury. He’s been getting better and better all season long,” Graves said.

Graves says athletes with Green Mountain ties in the Nordic events also have a shot at the podium. That includes Minnesota native Jesse Diggins.

“Trains out of SMS program down in Londonderry, Vermont. She is still on fire,” he said.

And viewing parties across the region are tuning in rooting for their hometown favorites.

“We have got the people here and we’ve got the culture. We have people here who understand the sport.”

Graves, of course, is a big part of that culture. He says he is hopeful he’ll be back in the action in Paris in 2024 and then again in Italy two years after that.

