Vermont’s snow goose hunting season starts March 11

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s spring snow goose hunting season starts next month.

The season runs from March 11 through April 23 statewide.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has allowed the reduction of the population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese and Ross’ geese each year since 2009 by issuing a conservation order.

Officials say the population of these geese has increased to the point that the geese are destroying habitat.

Snow geese usually move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April during the spring migration.

The daily bag limit for hunters is 15 snow geese.

