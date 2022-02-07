BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are finally going to be warming things up a bit, getting our high temperatures into the 30s, and keeping them there as we go through this upcoming week. There are no major storms ahead, but a few minor disturbances will bring the chance for some snow & rain showers.

One of those times will be today. A system coming up the east coast will kick back a few snow showers into our central, southern, and eastern areas later in the afternoon and evening. There could also be some sleet & freezing rain in there, just enough to slicken things up, so take it easy.

A few snow showers, and possibly a bit of freezing drizzle could happen again on Tuesday as a weak clipper system swoops through from west to east.

Then we are looking at an “every-other-day” weather pattern setting up for the rest of the week and the weekend. We’ll get the sunshine back on Wednesday, but another fast-moving clipper system will swing through with a few snow & rain showers on Thursday. Back to sunshine again on Friday before yet another clipper system comes through with more snow/rain showers on Saturday. Then we’ll clear out on Sunday with a little colder air returning.

Take it easy on the roads. Even though these weather systems are fairly weak, they will be enough to create slippery conditions. But enjoy the milder temperatures! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.