Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The week will start off with pleasantly warmer temperatures. Monday will be mostly cloudy. However, we are keeping an eye on a coastal storm. Models differ, but some light snow is possible east of the Green Mountains from Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. An inch or so of accumulation is possible, with perhaps a bit more in New Hampshire. Stay tuned for the latest details. Otherwise, we’ll just have scattered flurries on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s, and lows in the teens and 20s (not bad at all for early February).

The rest of the week will feature a welcomed break from the bitter cold, so it’s looking fantastic for skiing and outdoor activities. Wednesday will be dry, then snow showers are likely Thursday, with even a few plain showers in the valleys. Friday will be dry again. A clipper will bring snow showers Saturday. This will be followed by a cold day Sunday (though nothing too terrible), with a high around 20 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

