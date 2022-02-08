Advertisement

Vermont bomb squad disposes of degraded dynamite in Georgia

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad worked in the town of Georgia on Tuesday to dispose of some aging explosives.

Police say a person at the property on Oakland Station Road is licensed to have explosives. But 30 sticks of dynamite had degraded to the point where they were potentially hazardous and needed professional disposal.

It took the bomb squad a little over three hours to complete their work, using a controlled burn to safely consume the dynamite.

Police say the dynamite was possessed legally and no criminal charges are expected.

Members of the ATF and Georgia Fire and Rescue were also at the property along with the bomb squad.

