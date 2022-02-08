Burlington City Council signs off on new help for the homeless

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New places to stay are coming to Burlington after city council signs off on shelter options Monday night.

Council unanimously voted in favor of the $3 million plan. It’s part of Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 10-point plan.

The money will create and operate a low barrier emergency shelter pod community, develop and create low barrier shelter downtown, hire a fulltime person to oversee homelessness issues, and support the homelessness initiatives of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Related story:

Burlington City Council to consider new help for the homeless

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.