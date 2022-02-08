Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Matty Benedetto is well-known for his silly, clever, and appropriately named “Unnecessary Inventions.” The self-proclaimed ‘evil genius’ has millions of social media followers and now he’ll be taking to the TV airwaves during the Super Bowl.

For Matty Benedetto, having his “Unnecessary Inventions’ looped into brand deals has always been part of the game plan. So, when Captain Morgan reached out to the self-proclaimed ‘evil genius’ about a Super Bowl spot, it was a no-brainer. Together, the rum company and Benedetto came up with the Super Bowl Punch Bowl.

“Kind of like a lot of my inventions, it’s something that’s, you know, you see it for the first time and you’re like, ‘Why would I need that?’ But also, ‘I need that right away,’” Benedetto said.

Unlike the rest of his unnecessary inventions, they made more than one of the 32 serving punch bowls. One for Benedetto, and some given away in a sweepstake.

“It’s an 18-inch punch bowl that’s got LED lights. It connects to the internet so it’s going to have a live score of the game. It’s going to react to the game -- it’s going to have a subwoofer and speaker built-in. The subwoofer can also mix the punch up. So, it’s like, if you turn the music really loud, the subwoofer will shake the punch bowl and mix that up,” Benedetto explained.

Captain Morgan's Super Bowl Punch Bowl (Courtesy: Captain Morgan)

Though they didn’t make Benedetto actually build the bowl, they did send him to New York for a commercial shoot. The final product will be unveiled on the airwaves on Super Bowl Sunday. “The Super Bowl is like end-all-be-all of marketing campaigns, so that’s always sort of been a bucket list item,” Benedetto said.

In addition to his 60 seconds of fame, Captain Morgan also gave Benedetto a gift that most football fans can only dream of. “I don’t think anyone could say no to a Super Bowl ticket,” he said. Benedetto says he’s not a huge football guy, so when it comes to cheering for a team, he admits he’ll have to wing it. “Wherever my seats are in the stadium, whoever is around me, the main team they’re cheering for is the team I’m going to adopt for the day.”

After kicking off the brand campaign on Jimmy Kimmel live, now Benedetto just gets to look forward to Sunday’s game in L.A. and the effects of having more and more eyeballs catching on to his brand. “I get to go to the Super Bowl, I went on Jimmy Kimmel, I’m in a commercial. So, it’s like, everything altogether has been the dream campaign of mine,” he said.

Former New York Giant and Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz were also featured in the ad with Benedetto. He says that was fun because it creates a nice mix for football fans that watch for the game and people who are watching for the fun commercials.

