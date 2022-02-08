Advertisement

Car catches fire at hospital parking garage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A car fire in a hospital parking garage brings out several departments.

It happened Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

According to the Lebanon Fire Department, heavy smoke could be seen from levels 6 and 7.

They got the report someone may be inside, which triggered the alarm for more fire departments to come out.

Crews say no one was inside the car and hospital staff confirmed the safety of the car’s owners.

We’re told smoking materials weren’t properly trashed and that’s what sparked the flames.

