Cochran-Siegle captures silver in Olympic Super G

Starksboro native earns first Olympic medal
World Cup winner set to resume skiing for first time since January crash that ended his season and required surgery.
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEIJING (WCAX) - The first family of Vermont skiing has added another Olympic medal to its legacy. Starksboro native Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned a silver medal in the men’s Super G late Monday night Eastern time, finishing just 0.04 seconds behind two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria.

Cochran-Siegle’s first Olympic medal comes just a year after neck surgery following a horrific crash on the World Cup circuit and almost 50 years to the day after his mother, Barbara Cochran, claimed gold in the women’s Slalom at Sapporo in 1972.

