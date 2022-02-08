Cochran-Siegle captures silver in Olympic Super G

BEIJING (WCAX) - The first family of Vermont skiing has added another Olympic medal to its legacy. Starksboro native Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned a silver medal in the men’s Super G late Monday night Eastern time, finishing just 0.04 seconds behind two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria.

Cochran-Siegle’s first Olympic medal comes just a year after neck surgery following a horrific crash on the World Cup circuit and almost 50 years to the day after his mother, Barbara Cochran, claimed gold in the women’s Slalom at Sapporo in 1972.

