Diggins takes first US women’s Cross-Country individual medal

BEIJING (WCAX) - Cross-Country skier Jessie Diggins is continuing her medal-winning ways from the last Olympics, winning a bronze in the women’s individual freestyle sprint Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old Minnesotan is a member of the Stratton Mountain School’s SMST2 team and spends a large portion of the year training in Vermont.

Diggins came in at 3:12:84, just a little more than three seconds behind gold medalist Jonna Sundling of Sweden.

It’s the first time an individual U.S. woman has won a medal at the Olympics in Cross-Country. Diggins, whose glittery face paint has become her signature, rose to stardom after winning Olympic gold in the team sprint event at the 2018 games.

“When I think about Jesse Diggins, I think one of her big attributes is being able to tolerate what she calls the ‘pain cave.’ I’ve never seen anything like it. Somebody that can stay in there and keep going and hang in and reach places that sometimes nobody else can go. I think that is one of her great assets,” said Vermonter and veteran Olympic sport commentator Peter Graves.

Graves says she chose likely chose the SMS program fin Vermont or its high-quality reputation. “She felt she could get really good consistent skiing and really good year-round training. She spends the summer down there too and you know, Olympic medals are not won just the day of the race. They are done by the hard work you do, the maybe seven or 800 hours you do year-round to get to that point,” he said.

Diggins is expected to compete again Thursday in the women’s 10K classic and in Saturday’s women’s 4-by-5 relay.

