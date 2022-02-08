Advertisement

Driver trapped and injured in Proctorsville crash

One person is in the hospital after a car crash traps them inside.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is in the hospital after a car crash traps them inside.

It happened Monday morning around 9 a.m.

The Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the intersection of Vermont Route 103 and Winery Rd. for a two-car crash.

Firefighters say one of the driver’s legs were severely trapped.

They used tools to cut and pry the car and were able to get the person out in less than 14 minutes.

Crews say that person went to the hospital with serious leg injuries.

The road is back open.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
A teenager was killed Friday in a snowmobile crash in New York's North Country.
Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash
A retired Vermont doctor accused of impregnating two patients with his own sperm in artificial...
License revoked for Vt. obstetrician accused of inseminating 2
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier
FILE photo.
Ice climber dies in the White Mountains

Latest News

FILE photo.
Sen. Sanders introduces bill to help firefighters
One Middlebury College professor is using cell phone data to track movement.
Professor tracks pandemic movement with cell phone data
One Middlebury College professor is using cell phone data to track movement.
Professor tracks pandemic movement with cell phone data
A car fire in a hospital parking garage brings out several departments.
Car catches fire at hospital parking garage