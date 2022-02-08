Driver trapped and injured in Proctorsville crash

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is in the hospital after a car crash traps them inside.

It happened Monday morning around 9 a.m.

The Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the intersection of Vermont Route 103 and Winery Rd. for a two-car crash.

Firefighters say one of the driver’s legs were severely trapped.

They used tools to cut and pry the car and were able to get the person out in less than 14 minutes.

Crews say that person went to the hospital with serious leg injuries.

The road is back open.

