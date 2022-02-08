Grant gives boost to Rutland Middle School tech programs

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Middle School’s tech program is enjoying tons of new equipment thanks to being a winner of the state’s lottery-funded Educate Innovate Initiative.

“I love drawing digitally,” said Mckenzie Barnes, an 8th-grader at Rutland Middle School, who uses the school’s new tablets for graphic design. “I like the tablets because it feels like you’re actually writing and drawing and the programs are better, like ten times better.”

Students last year used Google Slides on a Chromebook to create designs. Now, they have access to Adobe. Ollie Brown, the science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STREAM) integrationist at RMS. He says teachers in December 2020 created micro-credentials and short lessons and assessments for the students that show off a specific skill. “What we were hoping to do is create a program that students could be capable of learning and achieving these things independently,” Brown said.

He says this program kept students engaged while they were home during the pandemic. Through the initiative, the school received computers, tablets, audio equipment, and cameras that Brown says would have taken about a decade to buy on their own.

RMS Principal Pati Beaumont says kids are also learning to express themselves through graphic design, video production, website design, 3D modeling, audio production, and drafting and modeling. “They can take that skill and apply it with much more fluidly than I think kids of the past were able to do, so that video production might be something that -- even in mathematics -- you’re doing some kind of visual display,” she said.

Brown says one of the biggest goals is to prepare students with skills prior to going to Rutland High School or Stafford Technical Center. “They can skip over the basics and really just start doing more career, field-level work with the stuff they have available there,” he said.

Barnes is very interested in Stafford’s design program. “I want to try it out and maybe get into the graphic design world more because I do really like it a lot,” Barnes said.

The broadcast room is currently used for recording and producing one student’s podcast, but Brown hopes to have a student-run weekly announcement show in the future.

