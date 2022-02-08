Advertisement

Judge orders temporary halt on blaring horns in Ottawa

SUNY Plattsburgh Canadian Studies Chair Chris Kirkey says this is a different kind of the protest than what Canada is used to.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA (WCAX) - The streets of Ottawa are relatively silent after a judge orders a temporary halt on the blaring horns.

The noise has been coming from the trucking convoy that’s protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates north of the U.S. border.

During a court hearing Monday, a judge said “tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I’m aware of.”

The temporary injunction will last for ten days.

An attorney that representing some organizers of the protest say his clients are not specifically responsible for the noise.

The city of Ottawa already had COVID-19 protests before the ‘Freedom Convoy’ of truckers arrived in the city to protest vaccine mandates and parked their trucks in the roadways.

Kirkey says this will be a learning opportunity for law enforcement and lawmakers going forward.

Kirkey says what’s next is trying to find a way to dismantle the protests without it getting violent

“These different political and law enforcement jurisdictions can continue to have conversations about next steps, but I think they’ve got to. They can come in and kind of compose themselves in a heavy handed fashion because that will only prove to motivate others who are similarly minded to descend upon Ottawa and so on,” said Kirkey.

The professor doesn’t expect Parliament to drop the vaccination requirement for truckers to pass between U.S. and Canada which started the convoy in the first place.

