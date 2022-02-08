Advertisement

NH Democrats seek to repeal regulations on classroom race talks

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democrats are pushing back against New Hampshire’s new law regulating classroom discussion of race and other topics with multiple bills to amend or repeal the statute.

Under the state budget passed in June, New Hampshire now bans teachers from instructing children that any individual or group is inferior, racist, sexist or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender or other characteristics. The bill is being challenged in court by critics who say it has had a chilling effect on teachers.

The House Education Committee held public hearings Tuesday on bills that would alter the complaint process under the new law or repeal the law entirely.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
A teenager was killed Friday in a snowmobile crash in New York's North Country.
Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash
A retired Vermont doctor accused of impregnating two patients with his own sperm in artificial...
License revoked for Vt. obstetrician accused of inseminating 2
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier
FILE photo.
Ice climber dies in the White Mountains

Latest News

Matty Benedetto creates "products that solve problems that don't exist."
Burlington man behind ‘Unnecessary Inventions’ gets Super Bowl spot
The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was working in the town of Georgia on Tuesday to dispose of...
Vermont bomb squad disposes of degraded dynamite in Georgia
Rutland Middle School students using equipment purchased through the Educate Innovate Initiative.
Grant gives boost to Rutland Middle School tech programs
Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Bear cubs rescued after den accidentally destroyed