NH Democrats seek to repeal regulations on classroom race talks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democrats are pushing back against New Hampshire’s new law regulating classroom discussion of race and other topics with multiple bills to amend or repeal the statute.

Under the state budget passed in June, New Hampshire now bans teachers from instructing children that any individual or group is inferior, racist, sexist or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender or other characteristics. The bill is being challenged in court by critics who say it has had a chilling effect on teachers.

The House Education Committee held public hearings Tuesday on bills that would alter the complaint process under the new law or repeal the law entirely.

