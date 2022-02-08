Advertisement

NH teacher faces misconduct allegation involving former student

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire school district superintendent says a high school music teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation regarding alleged inappropriate contact with a former student.

The state Department of Education notified the district about the investigation regarding the Souhegan High School teacher. That’s according to Adam Steel, superintendent of the Amherst, Mont Vernon, and Souhegan Cooperative school districts.

Steel said in a news release Sunday that the alleged misconduct does not involve any current students.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a teen found dead on a Vermont roadside was killed where he was found.
Police: Danby homicide victim shot by roadway
A teenager was killed Friday in a snowmobile crash in New York's North Country.
Teen killed in North Country snowmobile crash
A retired Vermont doctor accused of impregnating two patients with his own sperm in artificial...
License revoked for Vt. obstetrician accused of inseminating 2
Micael Bizuneh
Man accused in statewide car vandalism spree arrested in Montpelier
FILE photo.
Ice climber dies in the White Mountains

Latest News

File photo
Help Wanted: Burlington Public Works needs workers
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing
Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to make responding to fires easier for Vermont fire departments.
Sen. Sanders introduces bill to help firefighters
A Middlebury College professor is using cellphone data to track movement from in and out of...
Vermont professor tracks pandemic movement with cellphone data