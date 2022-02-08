NH teacher faces misconduct allegation involving former student

AMHERST, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire school district superintendent says a high school music teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation regarding alleged inappropriate contact with a former student.

The state Department of Education notified the district about the investigation regarding the Souhegan High School teacher. That’s according to Adam Steel, superintendent of the Amherst, Mont Vernon, and Souhegan Cooperative school districts.

Steel said in a news release Sunday that the alleged misconduct does not involve any current students.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)