North Country students share underground railroad research for Black History Month

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - February is Black History Month, and a group of BOCES high school seniors spent months learning about the secret work that happened in Franklin County, New York, helping slaves seek their freedom using the underground railroad.

Now, they’re sharing what they learned. And all you need is your phone and to go on a search for the quilts around the county.

Just take a look at Malone’s First Congregational Church.

“There is a lot of history in this church that people just don’t know about,” said Donna Putraw of the First Congregational Church.

It looks like your average church but it has a secret-- a secret shared throughout the region.

“People that were helping were breaking the law and they had to do this in secret,” said Tracey Edwards, who teaches new vision government and law at BOCES.

If you make your way to the underground level, you will see what landed this church a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It doesn’t look like much at first but then you see the tunnel and it takes your breath away,” Putraw said.

Putraw works at the church and has taken over the role of amateur historian.

“Schools come, people come. I’ve had people come from out of state that have come and said, ‘I understand you have tunnels,’” she said.

Putraw works with schools to teach students the history of the underground railroad connection to the church and region, and was delighted when Tracy Edward’s New Vision Government and Law Class asked her to be one of the 12 locations in the county to post a quilt to their door.

“We made this scavenger hunt because we were researching the underground railroad just to see how it worked through Franklin County,” said Gina Norcross of Franklin Academy High School.

“Some people don’t think it was real or that it wasn’t present in Franklin County, but it was and I think it’s important for them to be able to know that,” said Lucas Hart of Brushton-Moira CSD.

The way it works is simple.

“On each of these posters there is a little QR code here,” said Gracie O’Hare of Malone CSD.

Use your smartphone to scan the QR code and it will bring you to a BOCES-made website.

“A little bit about the quilt square, who made it, and a few did-you-knows that we also made,” O’Hare explained.

The grand prize is learning the local history.

“You need to know where you came from, the reasons why things are the way they are, and where everything happened,” said Martha Gardner of House of History. “Anything to get the kids to come in and get people interested in the history of the country is wonderful.”

The quilts will take you to different places like the House of History on Milwaukee Street and their display at the county courthouse.

“Our tiny little Malone has so much history that none of us knew about,” said Jasmine Russell of Chateaugay CSD.

The display will help you learn more about homes, churches and people who helped the enslaved find freedom and what happened once they crossed the border.

“Many of the Canadian citizens actually didn’t want them coming in because they thought they might steal their jobs. It’s like the same idea as modern-day xenophobia,” said Lindsay Martin of Salmon River CSD. “Once slavery was abolished, over two-thirds of them actually returned back to the states.”

It’s reminding students of the importance of learning your local history and how it’s shaped the community and culture of today.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.